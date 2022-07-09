Wick (1-4) allowed the game-winning run in the 10th inning of Friday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. He didn't retire any batters.

Wick got the unenviable task of entering in the bottom of the 10th inning with the game tied and an automatic runner on second. He intentionally walked Freddie Freeman but then allowed a single to Will Smith, which brought home the speedy Trea Turner to end the contest. Wick has struggled this year with a 4.63 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 35 innings, and he's firmly behind David Robertson in the bullpen hierarchy.