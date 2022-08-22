Wick (3-6) allowed one run on a hit and a walk in an inning of work to take the loss Sunday against the Brewers.

Wick was charged with a blown save Saturday for allowing a go-ahead, two-run home run, and he continued to struggle Sunday. The righty has allowed earned runs in three of his last four appearances, and he now has a 4.38 ERA for the season. Wick still figures to see some save opportunities for the Cubs moving forward, though lefty Brandon Hughes is also in the mix after earning a pair of saves the past few days, and Wick could fall out of favor altogether if he keeps struggling.