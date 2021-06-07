Manager David Ross said May 25 that Wick (oblique) began a throwing program, MLB.com reports.
Wick isn't known to have advanced to mound work at this stage of his rehab program, so the right-hander may still be a week or more away from heading to the minors for game action. The 28-year-old was one of the Cubs' top late-inning arms in 2020, posting a 3.12 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 19 appearances while picking up four saves and five holds. Whenever he returns from his oblique strain, Wick will likely work in a setup capacity in front of closer Craig Kimbrel.