Wick was traded from the Padres to the Cubs in exchange for infielder Jason Vosler, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wick joined the Padres' major-league roster for the final month of the season and allowed six runs on 13 hits over 8.1 innings. The 26-year-old split his time in the minors between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso in 2018, posting a combined 2.67 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 64:31 K:BB across 54 innings. Wick was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster and should have a chance to earn himself a spot in the bullpen come spring training.