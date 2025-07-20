Brasier will draw the start on the mound Monday versus the Royals, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brasier will take the mound first in what appears to be another bullpen game for the Cubs, something they've done multiple times over the last couple months. The right-hander drew four starts with the Dodgers in 2024, and Monday's outing will be his first with Chicago this season. Brasier has posted an impressive 1.04 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in 18 appearances with the Cubs this year, and he'll likely be limited to just one frame against Kansas City.