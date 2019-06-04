Cubs' Ryan Jensen: Drafted 27th overall by Cubs
The Cubs have selected Jensen with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A 6-foot, 180-pound righty from Fresno State, Jensen has a big fastball, but his size, fringe-average control and lack of a quality third pitch could result in him ending up in the bullpen. He can touch 98 mph with his heater and his slider has flashed plus, but his changeup lags behind. He will likely be given a chance to work as a starter, but if his control and changeup don't improve, his fantasy viability will hinge on him becoming a big-league closer.
