Meisinger was added to the Cubs' player pool Thursday and will join the team's minor-league camp, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Meisinger joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal at the start of March. He owns a 5.70 ERA in 23.2 career innings at the major-league level, so it's unlikely he'll fill anything but a low-leverage role this season if he finds his way onto the active roster.
