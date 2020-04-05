Cubs' Ryan Tepera: Could fit in deeper bullpen
Tepera could earn one of the Cubs' final bullpen spots when the regular season is able to begin, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
If the Cubs and other MLB teams get to use expanded rosters when the regular season begins, many will likely deepen their bullpens to deal with what figures to be a compacted schedule. Tepera, who entered spring training on the roster bubble, would stand to benefit in this scenario. The righty had a down year in 2019 with a 4.98 ERA, but he posted sub-4.00 ERAs each season between 2015 and 2018, so there is some hope for a bounceback campaign.
