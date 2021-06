Tepera pitched two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts to record a hold in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Tepera keeps rolling along for the Cubs, as he now hasn't allowed an earned run since early May and has a 1.82 ERA for the season to go along with a 0.61 WHIP. His 15 holds are also good for second on the team, behind Andrew Chafin's 17. Tepera has been a pleasant surprise and should remain in a high-leverage role in front of closer Craig Kimbrel.