Tepera struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save against the Pirates on Thursday.

Craig Kimbrel had pitched each of the last two days, so Tepera was called on to earn a four-out save in Thursday's matchup. The right-hander has earned 12 holds this year and has posted a 2.66 ERA in 23.2 innings as a setup man. While Tepera's save Thursday was encouraging, Kimbrel has plenty of job security as the Cubs' closer.