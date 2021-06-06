Tepera, who tossed a scoreless inning in Saturday's loss to the Giants, now has a 2.36 ERA and 0.71 WHIP across 26.2 innings this season.

Tepera has been effective out of the bullpen for the Cubs and has worked his way into a high-leverage role in front of closer Craig Kimbrel. The 33-year-old has also continued to strike out batters at a good rate. His K/9 sits at 10.5 which follows the 13.5 figure he registered in 2020. If Tepera keeps generating the whiffs, he should remain an effective reliever for Chicago the rest of the season.