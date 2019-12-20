Cubs' Ryan Tepera: Signs with Cubs
Tepera signed with the Cubs on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The righty will make $900,000 if he makes the big-league roster but just $300,000 in the minors. Tepera endured a rough 2019 campaign, posting a 4.98 ERA in 21.2 innings when not battling an elbow injury. The 32-year-old recorded a 3.49 ERA over the previous four seasons, however, so he could certainly find himself pitching near the back of the Cubs' bullpen if he's able to get back on track this season.
