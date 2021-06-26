Tepera (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and a walk in just a third of an inning as he took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday.

Tepera entered in the eighth with the score knotted at two and ended up giving the lead back to the Dodgers after A.J. Pollock swatted a two-run homer. The 33-year-old Tepera was taken out after facing the minimum three batters and only managing to record one out. He has now given up at least one run in two of his last three outings after he hadn't allowed a run in 20.1 consecutive innings spanning from May 12-June 20. Tepera owns a 2.43 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over 37 innings this year and has solidified his role as a late-game option for manager David Ross.