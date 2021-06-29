Tepera (0-2) allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss to the Brewers on Monday.

Tepera retired just two of the six batters he faced before being pulled. He surrendered the lead that began the explosive 10-run eighth inning for the Brewers. The 33-year-old has been near-perfect all season, but has taken the loss in back-to-back appearances. His ERA has risen to 3.35, but his WHIP remains a stellar 0.82 in 37.2 innings. He has allowed six earned runs in his last inning of work over two outings that has led to his two losses this season.