Gonzalez was traded from the Mets to the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for Mychal Givens, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

A 22-year-old righty, Gonzalez has never pitched above Single-A, where he sports a 2.81 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 25.2 innings this season. It seems likely that the 6-foot-7 hurler will eventually end up in the bullpen.