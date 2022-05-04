Effross (0-1) earned the loss and allowed two unearned runs on two hits in 1.1 innings in a 3-1 defeat Tuesday against the White Sox.

Effross was named the starter earlier in the day when Drew Smyly was placed on the bereavement list. He retired the side in order in the first but a throwing error led to two unearned runs in the second inning, putting him in line for the loss. The 28-year-old has demonstrated excellent control as a big-leaguer, walking just two batters in 26 innings over the past two seasons. The Cubs have utilized him primarily in middle-relief and he likely will stay in that role for the near term.