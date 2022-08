Newcomb had his contract selected by the Cubs and will start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander was previously announced as the starter for Thursday's nightcap, and he's now officially been added to the big-league roster. Newcomb has surrendered 12 earned runs with an 8:6 K:BB across 9.1 big-league innings between Chicago and Atlanta this season.