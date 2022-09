Newcomb was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Newcomb tossed four scoreless innings over his last two appearances, but he posted a 9.13 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 22.2 innings over 17 appearances (one start) with the Cubs. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Adbert Alzolay (lat) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday.