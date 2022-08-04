The Cubs will call up Newcomb from Triple-A Iowa to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago added lefty Matt Dermody from Iowa ahead of the twin bill to serve as their 27th man, but the team will wait until after Game 1 to officially select Newcomb's contract from the minors. The southpaw has made all 39 of his appearances at the big-league level over the past two seasons out of the bullpen, but he'll be joining the Cubs as a starter after having recently moved into the rotation at Iowa. He built up to four innings and 71 pitches in his last minor-league outing, so Newcomb could struggle to work deep enough in Game 2 to factor into any decision.