The Cubs placed Newcomb on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left ankle sprain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, Newcomb picked up the ankle injury while shagging flyballs in the outfield during batting practice Sunday. Since being acquired from Atlanta on April 20, Newcomb has made just three appearances out of the Chicago bullpen, working 3.1 innings while giving up three earned runs.