Newcomb didn't factor into the decision during a 7-2 loss to St. Louis in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on five hits with one strikeout in three innings.

Making his first start since 2020, Newcomb surrendered a Nolan Arenado two-run home run in the first inning while letting runners reach second base in each of his ensuing frames but was able to escape the jams. The 56 pitches eclipsed the 44 he tossed in his most recent outing June 12, and the two runs surrendered actually dropped the 29-year-old's ERA to 10.22 across 12.1 innings. It appears unlikely Newcomb will remain with the big-league club barring injury.