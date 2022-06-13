Newcomb (ankle) was shelled for five earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one over an inning out of the bullpen in Sunday's 17-4 loss to the Yankees.

Back in action for the Cubs after a month-long stint on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left ankle, Newcomb entered the contest in the sixth inning with the Cubs trailing 10-3 and did little to clot the bleeding. He now sports an 11.57 ERA and 2.36 WHIP over 9.1 innings between stops in Atlanta and Chicago and could be in danger of being booted off the 40-man roster if he doesn't turn things around in the near future.