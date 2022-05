Newcomb (ankle) is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Newcomb has worked 1.2 innings between his first two outings at Iowa, giving up two earned runs on one hit and two walks. Whenever the Cubs deem him ready to return from the 15-day injured list, Newcomb will occupy a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.