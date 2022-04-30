Newcomb, who allowed three runs across 1.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Brewers, has an 8.59 ERA this season.

Newcomb was traded to the Cubs on April 20 to serve as another lefty option in the bullpen. The 28-year-old hasn't made much of an impact yet, allowing 10 hits, five walks and two home runs across 7.1 innings. Newcomb struggled some in his last two seasons with Atlanta also, as evidenced by a 1.70 WHIP in 2021 and a 1.90 WHIP in 2020. His WHIP so far this season is 2.05, and if Newcomb keeps allowing baserunners at this rate, he's unlikely to find much success.