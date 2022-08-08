Newcomb struck out two and worked around a hit and a walk to deliver a scoreless inning in relief in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Marlins.

Newcomb's previous appearance with the Cubs had come as a starter in the second game of the team's doubleheader with the Cardinals on Thursday, when the southpaw took a no-decision after giving up two earned runs across three innings. Since the Cubs transitioned back into a five-man rotation following the doubleheader, Newcomb looks set to operate as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for the duration of his stay on the active roster.