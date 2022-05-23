Newcomb (ankle) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Newcomb has been on the shelf for under two weeks with the left ankle sprain, so he likely won't require more than an appearance or two in the minors before the Cubs are comfortable activating him. Between stops with Atlanta and Chicago this season, Newcomb has made six relief appearances covering 8.1 innings and has given up seven earned runs on 10 hits and five walks.