Newcomb allowed five runs on three hits across two innings of relief in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Cardinals. He walked four and struck out one.

Starter Adrian Sampson took the loss but pitched much better than Newcomb, who struggled mightily for the second straight appearance. In those two games, the lefty has allowed 11 runs across just three innings, and his ERA has skyrocketed to an unsightly 10.27. Newcomb actually finished with a worse ERA in 2020 when he registered an 11.20 mark across four games with Atlanta. He's squarely off the fantasy radar at this point despite some success earlier in his career.