Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Activated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs activated Suzuki (knee) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Suzuki will be available to make his season debut Friday against the Pirates after he suffered a right knee strain with Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic back on March 14. The 31-year-old outfielder missed the Cubs' first 12 games of the season, and his return should mean less playing time for Michael Conforto and Matt Shaw.
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