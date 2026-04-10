The Cubs activated Suzuki (knee) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki will be available to make his season debut Friday against the Pirates after he suffered a right knee strain with Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic back on March 14. The 31-year-old outfielder missed the Cubs' first 12 games of the season, and his return should mean less playing time for Michael Conforto and Matt Shaw.