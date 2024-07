Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Orioles.

Suzuki had a solid series against Baltimore, as he recorded at least one hit in all three games, including four extra-base knocks. The outfielder enjoys regular playing time as well as a spot near the top of Chicago's order, so he should continue to produce strong fantasy results the rest of this season, provided he stays healthy.