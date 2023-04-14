Suzuki (oblique) was activated Friday from the 10-day injured list, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Suzuki will start in right field and bat cleanup in his season debut Friday night at Dodger Stadium after missing the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign due to a left oblique strain that he suffered back at the beginning of spring training. The 28-year-old outfielder could be in for a highly productive sophomore showing if his health cooperates. He tallied 14 homers and nine stolen bases over his first 111 major-league games with the Cubs in 2022.
