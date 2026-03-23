Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Beginning season on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Suzuki (knee) will begin the season on the injured list, Marquee Sports Network reports.
Counsell had previously ruled Suzuki out for Opening Day and has now confirmed that the outfielder will require an IL stint as he recuperates from a strained PCL in his right knee. It is not expected to be a long-term absence, but Michael Conforto should start in right field versus right-handed pitching while Suzuki is shelved.
More News
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Resumes light activity•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Managing PCL strain•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Undergoing MRI on injured knee•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Dealing with right knee discomfort•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Removed from WBC game with injury•