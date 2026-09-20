Suzuki went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Reds.

Suzuki was 0-for-4 with a strikeout until his final at-bat of the game in the eighth inning, when he crushed his 25th home run of the season. It was the talented outfielder's first long ball this month, and his overall total is the second highest of his MLB career, trailing only the 32 homers he hit in 151 regular-season games last year. Suzuki missed a little time to begin 2026 due to a right knee sprain suffered in the World Baseball Classic, but it's been another strong offensive campaign for the 32-year-old slugger.