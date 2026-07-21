Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Blasts homer in loss

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's extra-inning loss against Detroit.

Suzuki jumped on a center-cut fastball from Jack Flaherty, lifting it over the center-field wall for a two-run homer in the third inning. Things have been going well at the plate for Suzuki of late, as he's riding a nine-game hitting streak during which he has gone 13-for-34 (.382) with three long balls. Overall, the 31-year-old is slashing .273/.357/.476 with 16 homers, 50 RBI, 52 runs and a stolen base across 84 contests.