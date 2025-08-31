Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

After slumping for much of August, Suzuki has started to get back on track at Coors Field with consecutive multi-hit games. The slugging outfielder is still batting just .235 in 26 games this month, and he's only gone deep once in that time. Overall, Suzuki has a .247 batting average and .803 OPS to go along with 27 home runs, which is second on the team to Pete Crow-Armstrong's 28.