Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a triple in Saturday's 7-5 win against Cincinnati.

The Cubs fell behind by four runs early but tied the game with one stroke of the bat on Suzuki's second-inning grand slam. It was his first career grand slam and sixth homer of the campaign. Suzuki has hit safely in nine straight games and is batting .324 (12-for-37) with two homers, seven RBI and a stolen base during that span.