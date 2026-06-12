Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Crushes grand slam Thursday

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 9-3 victory against the Rockies on Thursday.

Suzuki came up with the bases loaded in the fourth inning and bashed a homer to left field to give the Cubs all the runs they would need to secure the victory. He also struck out twice in the contest, but the homer was enough to extend his hitting streak to eight games -- though Suzuki has yet to notch multiple knocks during that span. The 31-year-old is up to 10 home runs on the season as he pursues his second straight 30-homer campaign.