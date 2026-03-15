Suzuki was removed from Saturday night's World Baseball Classic game versus Venezuela with right knee discomfort and will continue to be evaluated, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Suzuki attempted to steal second base in the bottom of the first inning and went headfirst into second base but came up limping afterward. He was shaking his right leg as he walked off the field with the trainer. Shota Morishita replaced Suzuki in center field. The Cubs will surely want to get Suzuki back to Arizona and get a complete diagnosis on their right fielder.