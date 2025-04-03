Suzuki went 3-for-5 with one walk, two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Athletics.

Suzuki gave the Cubs a 4-0 lead in the second inning when he took Jeffrey Springs deep for a three-run homer. Suzuki smacked a solo home run in the fourth frame before knocking in his fifth run of the day in the seventh on an RBI single. The 30-year-old struggled to open the season, but over his last four outings he's gone 9-for-19 with three walks, four home runs and 11 RBI. Suzuki will look to carry his momentum into the Cubs' three-game home series against the Padres starting Friday.