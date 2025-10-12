Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a Game 5 loss to Milwaukee in the NLDS.

Suzuki accounted for Chicago's only home run with a solo shot off Jacob Misiorowski in the second inning. That long ball temporarily tied the game, but the Brewers scored twice more to emerge with the 3-1 series-clinching victory. Suzuki led the Cubs with five RBI over eight postseason games while knocking three doubles and three homers among his seven hits. He also scored four runs but posted a 1:10 BB:K.