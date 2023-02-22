Suzuki has added about 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason in an effort to hold up better this year, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Suzuki ended up playing 111 games during his 2022 MLB debut, with a finger injury wiping out about a month. The added muscle might not help with finger injuries, but the Japanese outfielder still hopes he can be stronger later in the year. ''I just want to make sure I don't get injured during the season,'' he said. ''Just do my best to contribute to the team and obviously win a championship.'' The Cubs added Cody Bellinger in the offseason, though Suzuki should be locked in as a starting outfielder along with Ian Happ.