Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

Suzuki went deep with two runners on in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing the Cubs within two, but the comeback effort came up short. The outfielder now has 11 home runs on the season, including three in his last six games. Suzuki is once again having a solid campaign, and fantasy managers should expect steady production the rest of the way as long as he stays healthy.