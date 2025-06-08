Suzuki went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 6-1 win over Detroit.

He took Tyler Holton deep in the first inning before lofting a Chase Lee sweeper over the left-field fence in the eighth. Suzuki snapped a 10-game homer drought with the big performance, and through 60 contests on the season the 30-year-old slugger is slashing .269/.332/.563 with 16 long balls and 55 RBI, third in the majors behind Pete Alonso (57) and Rafael Devers (56).