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Suzuki is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

With the Cubs wrapping up their series in San Diego with an afternoon game after a night game, Suzuki will receive what appears to be a routine day off. He had started in each of Chicago's last eight games, going 14-for-32 (.438 average) with five home runs, seven RBI and eight runs over that stretch.

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