Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

For the second straight night, Suzuki recorded three RBI, and his strong play lately is giving the Cubs a big boost in their hunt for a playoff spot. Over his last 10 games, Suzuki is batting .333 with three home runs and 10 RBI. The outfielder should remain locked into a prominent lineup spot as Chicago tries to punch its ticket to the postseason.