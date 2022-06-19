Suzuki (finger) will report to the Cubs' spring training complex in Arizona on Monday to continue his rehab program, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will begin a four-game series in Pittsburgh on Monday, so Suzuki heading to Arizona since the big club's road trip will make it more difficult to facilitate rehab activities for the rookie. Manager David Ross noted that Suzuki is expected to take as much batting practice in Arizona as he can in the next few days, but the skipper didn't indicate whether the 28-year-old would participate in games with the Cubs' rookie-level Complex League affiliate. The swelling in Suzuki's sprained left index finger has subsided since he was placed on the 10-day injured list May 30, but the Cubs have not yet set a target date for his return to the lineup.