site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-seiya-suzuki-heads-to-bench-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Heads to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Suzuki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Marlins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki started the past 16 games and will receive Sunday off after he slashed .230/.288/.311 during that stretch. Nelson Velazquez will take over in right field in the series finale against Miami.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read