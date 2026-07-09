Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Hits key home run Wednesday

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Orioles.

Suzuki blasted his 14th home run of the season in the seventh inning as the Cubs scored five times in the frame to pull away from Baltimore. The outfielder came into the contest mired in an 0-for-15 slump across his last four games, but before that, he had strung together a six-game hitting streak with three long balls and 11 RBI. Suzuki should remain a strong fantasy option after posting a career-best 32 home runs and 103 RBI during the 2025 regular season.