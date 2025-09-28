Suzuki went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

After going 38 games without a home run, Suzuki has now gone deep in three straight contests, including a two-homer effort Thursday. The slugging outfielder is up to 31 home runs and 102 RBI for the season, both of which are easily new career highs. The recent hot stretch gives Suzuki plenty of momentum heading into the playoffs.