Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 16-6 win over the Reds.

Suzuki was one of four Chicago hitters to go deep in the easy win. The outfielder is up to nine home runs this season after hitting 14 as a rookie in 2022. His production has been a little underwhelming, as his OPS is down to .723 from .769 last year, though he should remain a regular fixture in the lineup for the Cubs.