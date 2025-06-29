Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a triple against the Astros in a 12-3 win Saturday.

Suzuki tripled and scored in the fourth inning and added a two-run homer in the eighth. The 30-year-old outfielder has been racking up extra-base hits this season -- among his 83 total knocks, 44 have gone for extra bases. Suzuki set a new career high with his 22nd homer Saturday, and with 69 RBI he's very close to the career-best mark of 74 that he established in 2023.